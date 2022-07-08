Rangers confirm signing of Derby County midfielder ahead of pre-season clash with Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Lawrence, who recently left Derby County following the expiration of his contract at Pride Park, has signed with the Gers, becoming their third signing of the summer.

Lawrence had been heavily-linked with a move to the Championship this summer with Sheffield United reportedly very interested in signing the Welshman, however, it is Ibrox, rather than Bramall Lane, where Lawrence will be playing his football next season.

“I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I’m excited to get started.” Lawrence said.

Tom Lawrence has joined Rangers ahead of their clash with Sunderland (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fan base and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox.”

Rangers are currently preparing to face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly in Portugal but Lawrence isn’t expected to feature against Alex Neil’s side.