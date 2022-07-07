Rangers boss makes midfielder transfer admission ahead of Sunderland clash amid strong Premier League interest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aribo is wanted by Southampton and Van Bronckhorst has confirmed he has ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

He admits a decision is likely in the ‘near future’. The Scottish Sun report the deal could be worth around £6million - despite a £10million buy-out clause.

Sunderland play Rangers on Saturday (KO 8pm) in Portugal in a pre-season friendly.

Joe Aribo of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van Bronckhorst said: "Joe is a very, very important player for us. He has been really good for this club for the last few years.

"At the moment he has the ambition to play in the Premier League.

"That is his ambition and that is probably what is going to happen in the near future.

"It’s what you want as a club, to get talented players into the club, develop them and eventually the player has their own ambitions and I think what he has done for this club is fantastic."

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith will provide full coverage from Portugal on the Sunderland Echo website.

Sunderland have stepped up their pre-season preparations by flying out for a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Alex Neil's side will face two challenging friendlies while in the Algarve, against Rangers on Saturday night and then Roma on Wednesday morning.