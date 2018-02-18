Ramshaw grabs late winner to seal FA Cup quarter-final place for Sunderland

Have your say

Sunderland Ladies scored two late goals to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as they saw off Aston Villa 3-2 at Mariners Park.

After a scare when Ebony Salmon forced an early save out of Sunderland keeper Anke Pruess, the hosts went ahead on five minutes when Victoria Williams stabbed home from six yards.

The WSL2 underdogs levelled though when Salmon broke into the box to score, and she then added her second to put Sunderland behind just short of the hour mark.

Preuss then denied the dangerous Salmon a hat-trick, and Sunderland took advantage to level when Rachel Pitman struck.

A superb pass from skipper Lucy Staniforth then played in Keira Ramshaw, who fired hom the winner six minutes from time.

Sunderland were joined in today’s quarter-final draw by neighbours Durham Women, who defeated Leicester City 5-2.

Durham were 2-0 up in 25 minutes, with Zoe Ness turning in Abi Cottam’s cross, and Ellie Christon scoring in the bottom corner.

Three goals in three minutes revived the contest. Leigh Dugmore pulled one back only for Cottam to volley into the roof of the net before Sophie Domingo netted City’s second from close range to make it 3-2 at the break.

Durham restored their two-goal cushion on 63 minutes, when Cottam scored again.

Leicester hit the post before Emily Roberts completed the scoring from a cross by Ness. It is the first time the Wildcats have made the last eight of the FA Cup.

In other games, Manchester City won 3-1 at Birmingham after extra time, while Arsenal beat Millwall Lionesses 1-0.