'Questions have been asked': Lee Johnson on Sunderland's break, board talks and bouncing back against Ipswich Town

The Black Cats head coach says the international break has been an ‘intense period’ behind the scenes, with regular communication at boardroom level over everything from the team’s dip to the January window.

Johnson said ‘accumulated fatigue’ had been a key factor in some alarming defeats, something he says has cleared ahead of Ipswich Town’s visit to the Stadium of Light.

That was one of the key reasons for his upbeat assessment of the team’s position, while he also said that the break had allowed for focus on tactical work. After the 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in Sunderland’s most recent league game, he admitted that opponents had a ‘little textbook’ in how to exploit the weaknesses of his side.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson and assistant Jamie McAllister

The Black Cats boss knows he is heading into a crucial run of fixtures, and says his side are motivated to show a response.

“It’s been intense,” Johnson said.

“Obviously the situation demanded that. I don’t like the feeling of not winning matches, so I will work sometimes too hard to find the solutions.

“The reality has been all of it. The communication has been consistent all the way through from myself and the board, for example, because obviously that’s an ever-evolving situation moving towards January.

“Everybody had questions and rightly so, but we had those open and honest conversations. Then it becomes about support, what are we going to do to help those individuals to get them back to being the best versions of themselves, on all levels.

“Then of course we delve into all of the tactical detail, because we’re constantly trying to improve. Whether that be set plays, defending against direct teams and various ways to apply better pressure, quicker pressure, to stay more compact and not become dislodged and distant between front and back.

“Then you work with individuals. So, as one example, making sure Dennis Cirkin isn’t outside the line of the ball when it’s in the channel. Breaking down all these little details, because if he is, then the domino effect is your left centre-back moving out, being too far away from the right-centre back and you’re open, etc.

“We’ve reviewed the goals, not digging people out, to improve as a unit.”

Johnson regularly referenced his side’s excellent home record this season, where Charlton Athletic are the only side to leave the Stadium of Light with a positive result.

He says his team are determined to exploit that.

“I feel the pain [of recent results], and I get it completely,” he said.

“We’ve got to turn up, win lose or draw show bravery on the ball, be full of running and a commitment to close the opposition down.

“We have to show a confidence and I believe we will do that.

“We can’t wait to play at home because we absolutely love it there.

“The atmosphere, the sheer magnitude of the stadium and the fans, we feel we need that power behind us.

“I’m really confident that we can produce when that’s all aligned.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.