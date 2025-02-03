Roy Keane was full of praise for soon-to-be Sunderland player after watching him for Liverpool earlier this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane is definitley a fan of soon-to-be Sunderland player Jayden Danns.

The Black Cats, once managed by Keane in the Championship, are closing in on the signing of Liverpool attacker Danns on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danns is expected to join on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances so far this season. All being well, he’ll have a medical today and sign ahead of the window closing at 11pm.

Keane, 52, was on punditry duty for ITV Sport at Anfield to witness Jayden Danns score his first two goals in senior football in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Southampton. The former Sunderland boss was very impressed with how the teenager took his two goals.

“We spoke before the game about young players getting opportunities at big clubs. It’s never easy, but when you do get it, you have to take it and he has done that tonight. Excellent goals. That’s the difference, the quality, that pass and decision-making. That’s why these young players are at Liverpool.

“I was probably more impressed with that goal (Danns’ second) than maybe his first goal because it’s just that reaction. The shot comes in and he’s on the move. The defenders are on their heels. Instinct. He made it look easy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danns, 19, made first-team Liverpool debut in last season’s Carabao Cup, appearing as a second-half substitute against Morecambe. Last year, the youngster made his Premier League debut as an 89th-minute substitute in a 4–1 home win over Luton Town.