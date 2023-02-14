QPR vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates and analysis from Loftus Road Stadium as Tony Mowbray makes changes
Sunderland face QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved to within a point and a place of the Championship play-off places following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading, yet the games are coming thick and fast for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Sunderland drew 2-2 with QPR earlier in the season, yet Rangers have won just one of their nine league games since the appointment of head coach Neil Critchley in December.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
LIVE: QPR 0 Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, O’Nien, Ba, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Lihadji, Bennette, Amad
- QPR XI: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell, Field, Iroegbunam, Chair, Lowe, Martin
- Subs: Archer, Kakay, Johansen, Dixon-Bonner, Gubbins, Armstrong, Adomah
Best chance for Sunderland after Hume’s lofted pass from the right sent Gelhardt through on goal.
The forward was shooting from a tight angle and hit the side netting.
That was the closest we’ve come to a goal so far after Field set up Lowe on the edge of the box and the latter’s low shot went just wide.
Sunderland almost got caught with too many players upfield there as Chair broke through the middle of the pitch.
The playmaker tried to release Martin through on goal but the striker had strayed into an offside position.
QPR have threatened with a couple of early free-kicks with Chair delivering some inviting crosses into the box.
Martin managed to nod the ball towards goal there before Patterson gathered at the second attempt.
QPR have tried to get the ball forward quickly when in possession, with Field just clipping a ball forward to Martin there.
The striker headed the ball back to Chair before O’Nien threw himself in front of the shot and won a free-kick.
QPR have made the better start and are trying to press Sunderland high up the pitch.
Chair’s in-swinging free-kick has just been headed away by Ballard.