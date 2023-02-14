Here’s what Mowbray said when asked about potentially making changes for tonight’s match.

“I think we might look to change a couple of things.

“You have to be careful, you can’t change your whole team, but I think there’s a few players that while they’re not really underperforming, they’re maybe not quite at the heights they would be if they were only playing one game a week.

“They’re maybe not quite as sharp, quick or alert as they could be. I’ll probably just try to freshen it up a little bit with one or two changes. Let’s wait and see.

“You have to try to trust your squad. In the modern day, it’s called rotation, and you’re just hoping that with your rotation, you don’t weaken the team. That’s why you try to bring squad depth in, although that’s always about the quality within the squad rather than the numbers.