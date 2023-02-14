QPR vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news with Tony Mowbray set to change side as Cats are handed injury boost
Sunderland face QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved to within a point and a place of the Championship play-off places following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading, yet the games are coming thick and fast for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Sunderland drew 2-2 with QPR earlier in the season, yet Rangers have won just one of their nine league games since the appointment of head coach Neil Critchley in December.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
LIVE: QPR vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland face QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats are a point off the play-off places following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading.
- QPR are 16th in the table and haven’t won for eight league games.
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted QPR XI: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Field, Johansen, Dozzell, Chair, Martin, Lowe
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt
Here’s what QPR boss Critchley had to say when asked about facing Sunderland:
“Sunderland are a really good football team. They’ve got lots of technical ability in their team and quality at the top end of the pitch.
“They had good win at the weekend, they’re right up there in the table and look like a team playing full of confidence.
“We’re expecting another tough game.”
Following the appointment of head coach Neil Critchley in December, QPR have won just one of nine league games and dropped to 16th in the Championship table.
Ex-Sunderland loanee Jake Clarke-Salter, who has started 12 Championship games this season, will miss tonight’s match after picking up a calf injury in training, while joint top scorer Chris Willock is a doubt with a hamstring issue.
Striker Lyndon Dykes has also missed the side’s last three games.
Here’s what Mowbray said when asked about potentially making changes for tonight’s match.
“I think we might look to change a couple of things.
“You have to be careful, you can’t change your whole team, but I think there’s a few players that while they’re not really underperforming, they’re maybe not quite at the heights they would be if they were only playing one game a week.
“They’re maybe not quite as sharp, quick or alert as they could be. I’ll probably just try to freshen it up a little bit with one or two changes. Let’s wait and see.
“You have to try to trust your squad. In the modern day, it’s called rotation, and you’re just hoping that with your rotation, you don’t weaken the team. That’s why you try to bring squad depth in, although that’s always about the quality within the squad rather than the numbers.
“Hopefully, if we do make one or two changes, the ones that come in continue in the same vein and help the team’s performance.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dennis Cirkin has travelled with the Sunderland squad and is available again after suffering a concussion at Millwall earlier this month.
Head coach Tony Mowbray has hinted he may make a few changes to the team team during a busy schedule, with his side set to play four times over the next 12 days.
Lynden Gooch remains sidelined with a hip flexor issue, while Niall Huggins has picked up a knock after recovering from a long-term setback.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton are recovering from long-term injuries.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match at QPR.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the night.