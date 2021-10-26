QPR vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups with Lee Johnson and Mark Warburton set to make changes for Carabao Cup clash
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face QPR in the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last time out and also have important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday coming up.
Sunderland have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the fourth round of the competition but Johnson is set to rotate his side with promotion from League One the big priority this season.
The result against Charlton saw the Wearsiders drop to fourth in League One, albeit with games in hand on some of the sides around them.
QPR are seventh in the Championship and have made a promising start to the season despite losing 2-1 against Peterborough at the weekend.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as well as in-game analysis and post -match reaction:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: QPR vs Sunderland
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 13:43
- Sunderland are back in action tonight with Lee Johnson’s side set to face QPR in the Carabao Cup.
- The Black Cats boss is expected to make changes to his side following Saturday’s defeat by Charlton.
- QPR are seventh in the Championship after they were beaten 2-1 by Peterborough at the weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match.
Predicted QPR XI: Archer; Adomah, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, McCallum; Amos, Dozzell, Chair; Willock, Gray.
Predicted SAFC XI: Burge; Winchester, Alves, Wright, Hume; Evans, Neil; Dajaku, Pritchard, Gooch; Stewart.
A key rule change
A reminder that clubs will now be allowed to make five substitutes for the remainder of the Carabao Cup.
The EFL passed an amendment to the competition rules in the aftermath of the third round, with a number of clubs raising concerns about fixture congestion over the course of the campaign.
It means that both sides will be allowed to name nine substitutes for tonight’s game, and will be allowed to use five of them at three separate intervals.
Read more HERE
Mark Warburton on tonight’s match
Here are the thoughts of Rangers boss Mark Warburton:
“We want to go as far in the tournament as we possibly can and I think you always have to take competitions like this one seriously.
“We also have to take Sunderland seriously. They are a very, very good team and have cleverness and good ball delivery through the likes of Aiden McGeady and Alex Pritchard, who I know well. They have energy and are a good team.”
Lee Wallace, Sam Field and Charlie Owens will all miss out through injury for the hosts.
How the hosts are shaping up
Rangers have made a decent start to the season but were beaten by a last-minute goal in a 2-1 home defeat by Peterborough last time out.
Ahead of tonight’s match, we caught up with Clive Whittingham from QPR fan site LoftforWords to get the inside track on Mark Warburton’s side, and he believes they will take tonight’s match very seriously.
“Sunderland will be a very difficult game, but it’s a big opportunity for us and must be viewed as such, even though we are absolutely fighting on the league front this year,” he said.
“Warburton doesn’t really do weakened teams. He’s all about respect, integrity, standards.”
Read more HERE
Lee Johnson on his team selection
Here’s what the Black Cats boss had to say ahead of tonight’s match.
“Six or seven of them have taken two steps back in their fitness levels - not as in lungs, but match fitness - and that’s where we can use the amount of games as a positive, especially in the Carabao Cup where you have the opportunity to have up to nine subs and use five of them.
“That could play a big part in the rounds moving forward and as the lowest ranked team in the competition, that may make it a little more difficult for us, but at the same time we think we have good changes that we can make as well.”
Team news
Clearly the league is the priority for Johnson so we expect Sunderland to make multiple changes this evening.
The Black Cats are monitoring Alex Pritchard who still has a neck issue he suffered at Crewe last week.
Nathan Broadhead remains a doubt with a hamstring issue, while Jordan Willis and Niall Huggins are long-term absentees.
Frederik Alves, Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch all returned to the matchday squad against Charlton last time out and could start against QPR.
Elliot Embleton will serve the final match of his three-game suspension following his red card at Gillingham.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Championship side QPR in the Carabao Cup.
With important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come, it will be interesting to see what side Lee Johnson plays at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.