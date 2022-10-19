Football Insider claimed on Wednesday that Beale is one of the contenders to take over at Premier League side Wolves. The 42-year-old has impressed during his time in London and could be handed a chance to shine in England’s top division.

Wolves sacked previous manager Bruno Large on October 2 and are said to be keen to appoint their next boss shortly. Ex-Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is believed to have turned down the chance to take over at Molineux.

Ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has also been linked with a return to his former club, whilst former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss, Sam Allardyce, is a 50/1 long shot with the bookies.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Michael Beale, Manager of Queens Park Rangers looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane on October 04, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Beale was appointed manager of QPR in June with the club sitting fourth Championship following seven wins from their first 14 league games of the current campaign.

The Athletic are nos also reporting that Beale is Wolves’ “number one target” in a move that could rock Sunderland’s Championship rivals QPR. However, their report also state that contact between the two clubs is yet to be made.

Beale’s contract is said to include a release clause whilst all involved parties are reportedly very aware of proceeding respectfully given QPR’s game against Cardiff City tonight in the Championship. QPR are currently sixth in the second tier under Beale.