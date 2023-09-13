QPR could be handed contract boost ahead of Sunderland clash as striker eyes 'big game'
Sunderland face QPR this weekend in the Championship following the international break.
Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong made his debut for the Republic of Ireland during the international break with talk of a new contract also doing the rounds.
Sunderland face QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship this coming Saturday after defeating Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light before the break.
Armstrong remains remains under contract for two more years, but the R’s are reportedly looking to tie the 20-year-old Dublin-born player down to a new deal following his maiden Republic of Ireland appearance.
After making his debut for his country, however, Armstrong is now eyeing this weekend's clash against Sunderland.
“It’s a very proud day for my family and I’m only going to use this as motivation to go back to QPR and try kick on now,” said Armstrong, via Off the Ball.
“We obviously have a very big game at the weekend against Sunderland, so hopefully I can get straight back into it. The boys will hopefully get another win at the weekend.
“Everything has happened so quickly, even as we’re talking my phone is buzzing. Everything has happened so fast, but I give all the glory to God.
“This is something you pray for and this is something that you dream about as a little kid.
“I do remember being a 15-year-old, having a video of FAITV, and I said ‘hopefully I can play in the Aviva Stadium one day’ and I’m after doing it now so, it’s a proud day for my family and hopefully there are more moments like this to come.”