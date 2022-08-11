QPR closing in on new signing ahead of Sunderland trip

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR head coach Michael Beale hopes they are closing in on a new full-back.

Championship rivals QPR are in the market for a right-back, with Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling linked. West London Sport claim Manchester United’s Ethan Laird could be another option.

On the search for a new right-back, Beale said: “It is closer to happening.

Sunderland's Patrick Roberts (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa battle for the ball. PA picture.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s probably going to be a loan that we’re bringing in.

“We’ve highlighted the player that we want.

"I think he’s quite an exciting player and I think when he does arrive he will add competition for Ozzy.”