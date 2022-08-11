QPR closing in on new signing ahead of Sunderland trip

Sunderland host QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon - and the visitors could have a new face in their squad for the game.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:54 pm

QPR head coach Michael Beale hopes they are closing in on a new full-back.

Championship rivals QPR are in the market for a right-back, with Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling linked. West London Sport claim Manchester United’s Ethan Laird could be another option.

On the search for a new right-back, Beale said: “It is closer to happening.

Sunderland's Patrick Roberts (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa battle for the ball. PA picture.

"It’s probably going to be a loan that we’re bringing in.

“We’ve highlighted the player that we want.

"I think he’s quite an exciting player and I think when he does arrive he will add competition for Ozzy.”

Meanwhile Sunderland - who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night – are also in the market for further signings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

QPRSunderlandStadium of LightEthan LairdManchester United