Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland dominated the first half against Beale's side, and took a deserved lead into the break thanks to goals from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

A change of shape and the introduction of Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts at half time saw his side improve significantly, though it looked as if the Black Cats had come through before Ilias Chair halved the deficit with just minutes left on the clock.

Beale felt his side created enough opportunities overall to take the point and said that given the injury issues in his squad, he was happy to take the point and kick on.

Ellis Simms fires Sunderland into a two-goal lead at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Well, on the amount of openings we created, I thought I was going to be sat here talking about our lack of quality in the final pass and shot," Beale said.

"First half: Albert Adomah and Lyndon Dykes chances at the far post, Jimmy Dunne. We go in 2-0 down.

"Alex will have been pleased with his team, I thought they were direct into the two centre-forwards and you can see what a handful they are going to be. They were for Bristol City last weekend and they were again for us.

"We had some honest words at half time, came out in the second half and played on the front foot. We lived a little bit dangerously but Ilias produces a little bit of quality and then we have a massive moment when

Armstrong runs through and I thought that was the chance gone. Thankfully Seny had other plans, at both ends of the pitch.

"He scores a great goal, and then makes a great save.

"In terms of the first half, it's the same story for us. I want to be super positive because it's a really positive point for us when you look at the players we are missing through injury. And Sunderland are on the up, and it is great to see them on the up again.

"But we're dropping too deep [defensively]. We spoke about it all week, holding the line, not dropping. We do it for both goals and it needs to stop.

"I'm bringing on Tyler where I'm allowed to because you see his quality. If that's a half-fit Tyler Roberts, we are very fortunate to have him here. I'm looking forward to watching him play with some of our lads who were injured today.

"I think a lot of teams will come here and struggle, so it's a really big point for us. It's onwards and upwards.

"It was a crazy game, credit to Alex and Sunderland, you can see why they have such a good record of late. They're aggressive, they go for you, they attack and it's entertaining. We're the same, I think we had every striker registered at the club on the pitch at one stage.

"We're doing alright, it's two home games for us this week and I think we're looking forward to it."