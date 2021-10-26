QPR boss compliments Sunderland but fires warning to Lee Johnson ahead of Carabao Cup clash
QPR boss Mark Warburton has stated his side will take Sunderland ‘seriously’ ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup clash.
Lee Johnson’s men travel to Loftus Road to take on the Championship outfit tonight.
Sunderland are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and a win against The R’s would see the Wearsiders into the quarter-finals.
Speaking to QPR.co.uk ahead of the game, Warburton said: “There are some big, Premier League names left in the hat, and it’s good for the supporters and good for the players, too, in terms of their learning and development.
“We want to go as far in the tournament as we possibly can and I think you always have to take competitions like this one seriously.
“We also have to take Sunderland seriously. They are a very, very good team and have cleverness and good ball delivery through the likes of Aiden McGeady and Alex Pritchard, who I know well. They have energy and are a good team.”