QPR 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke goals give Cats win
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 3-0 win at QPR
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.
Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute.
The visitors then secured the points eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.
Clarke then added a third in stoppage-time following Dan Neil’s cutback.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: QPR 0 Sunderland 3 (O’Nien, 35) (Clarke, 83, 90+1)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 81), O’Nien, Ba (Amad, 63), Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt (Ekwah, 81)
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Lihadji, Bennette, Amad
- QPR XI: Dieng, Laird (Kakay, 45), Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell (Johansen, 81), Field, Iroegbunam (Armstrong, 76), Chair, Lowe, Martin
- Subs: Archer, Kakay, Johansen, Dixon-Bonner, Gubbins, Armstrong, Adomah
It’s three!
Neil’s cutback from the right is converted by Clarke right in front of the away fans.
That should do it!
A swift counter attack saw Cirkin play the ball to Amad who quickly played in Clarke down the left.
The winger then cut inside before beating Dieng with a low finish.