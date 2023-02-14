News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

QPR 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke goals give Cats win

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 3-0 win at QPR

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.

Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors then secured the points eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland
Most Popular

Clarke then added a third in stoppage-time following Dan Neil’s cutback.

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: QPR 0 Sunderland 3 (O’Nien, 35) (Clarke, 83, 90+1)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (Cirkin, 81), O’Nien, Ba (Amad, 63), Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt (Ekwah, 81)
  • Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Lihadji, Bennette, Amad
  • QPR XI: Dieng, Laird (Kakay, 45), Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell (Johansen, 81), Field, Iroegbunam (Armstrong, 76), Chair, Lowe, Martin
  • Subs: Archer, Kakay, Johansen, Dixon-Bonner, Gubbins, Armstrong, Adomah
Show new updates

Reaction from QPR

FULL-TIME: QPR 0 SUNDERLAND 3

90+1’ GOOOAAAALLLL CLARKE!!!

It’s three!

Neil’s cutback from the right is converted by Clarke right in front of the away fans.

FIVE minutes added time

89’ Late bookings

It’s a feisty end to the game and Roberts and Paal have both been booked.

85’ Could have been three!

Amad is sent through on goal but is denied by Dieng.

83’ GOOOOAAAALLLL CLARKE!!!

That should do it!

A swift counter attack saw Cirkin play the ball to Amad who quickly played in Clarke down the left.

The winger then cut inside before beating Dieng with a low finish.

81’ DOUBLE CHANGE

ON: Cirkin and Ekwah

OFF: Gelhardt and Alese

81’ Change for QPR

ON: Johansen

OFF: Dozzell

80’ Wide from Martin

Martin heads wide again from Kakay’s cross.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
QPRSunderlandLuke O'Nien