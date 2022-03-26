Our SAFC writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson have been answering questions on some of the big talking points from the Stadium of Light:

How big of a loss will Jermain Defoe be?

PS: “It's a blow, for sure.

"Alex Neil has a lot of attacking options generally, but he has very limited solutions if Ross Stewart gets injured or tires within games.

"So much of Sunderland's season now depends on whether Nathan Broadhead can get back fit and stay fit.”

JN: “Defoe’s surprising announcement does leave the squad short of forward options.

"While the striker looked off the pace in his first few cameos after returning to the club, I actually thought he was starting to look a bit sharper.

“His influence off the pitch could have also been valuable, as shown by Ross Stewart’s comments that everyone in the dressing room looked up to Defoe.

"Still, if Stewart and Nathan Broadhead are both fit and available it’s hard to see where Defoe would fit into the side.”

Does Defoe’s retirement highlight mistakes that were made in January?

PS: “For sure. Jay Matete has done well, Danny Batth has been unlucky with injuries and both Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are making rapid improvements now that they are up to full match fitness. They could still be key players in Sunderland winning promotion, and that's worth noting at this stage.

“Generally you can see the move to a younger, more dynamic playing squad and that's to be welcomed, but while talented players arrived they didn't necessarily improve Sunderland's immediate chances of promotion. More striking cover would have done that.

"It has definitely been a squad lacking balance since January, which is disappointing."

JN: “Sunderland were well placed to challenge for automatic promotion in January but needed a few more players who could come in and make an immediate impact.

"While the Defoe signing seemed like it could work, with Sunderland needing someone who could perhaps play sparingly and support Stewart, the 39-year-old had hardly played any senior football in the first half of the season.

“The same could be said for Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, who have also needed time to bed in.

"Jay Matete is the only player who went straight into the side and is an exciting prospect, while Trai Hume has shown potential but has still made just two senior appearances for Sunderland.

“The Black Cats also made themselves weaker in defence by selling Tom Flanagan and Denver Hume without replacing them, leaving the squad unbalanced.”

Which loan players would you most like Sunderland to sign?

PS: “Despite his hamstring problems this season I think Nathan Broadhead has shown he could be an outstanding signing for Sunderland, but I don't envisage it happening unless the Black Cats win promotion this year. If they do, he would be my top summer target.

"I'd like to see Callum Doyle back for another year as part of a stronger overall defensive group, and Jack Clarke definitely has real promise. Again, promotion or otherwise will be key.

"We've seen promise from both Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku in patches through the season but they clearly have competition for places and that would leave them with a decision to make in the summer.”

JN: ”Broadhead for me.

“The striker is rated very highly at Sunderland, hence the reason they didn’t end his loan spell early following his injury setback.

"I think there will be an attempt to make his move permanent in the summer, with his contract at Everton set to expire, yet there is likely to be competition.

"It’s a real shame his injury came when he was in such good form, scoring six goals in as many matches.”

How many wins will Sunderland need to make the play-offs?

PS: “I'd be aiming to try and get past the 80-point mark to be sure, so four wins and a draw or two might just be enough.

"Five wins I think should be the goal, both to be certain of a play-off place and to go into that with real momentum. Perhaps most important is avoiding defeat at Oxford. Reeling them in will be a major challenge otherwise.”

JN: “Clearly it’s going to take a higher points total to finish in the play-offs this season.

"If Sunderland can win their three home games against sides below them in Gillingham, Shrewsbury and Cambridge that would put them on 76 points.

“The Black Cats will also be favourites for a trip to Morecambe, who could be relegated by then, on the final day of the season, yet the away games at Plymouth and particularly Oxford could be pivotal.”

Which teams will be the biggest threat in the play-offs?

PS: “Before Alex Neil's appointment I'd have said a physical, direct side like Wycombe Wanderers.

"I'm not so sure now, given the major strides Neil has made in improving Sunderland's defence. MK Dons still have designs on the top two, their form has been so impressive and it's hard to look past them at this moment in time."

JN: “If Sunderland do finish in the play-offs, I would actually fancy their chances.

"Alex Neil has made this side much harder to beat, keeping four clean sheets in five games, and went up through the Championship play-offs with Norwich in 2015.

"I think the fact he will have come up against MK Dons, Oxford and Plymouth will also help.

“Still, those three sides have been in exceptional form.”

