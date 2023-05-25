Ex-England international Paul Robinson has predicted that Sunderland will try to sign former loanee Joe Gelhardt during the summer transfer window.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined the Black Cats during the January transfer window and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs, ultimately losing against Luton Town over two legs.

“I think both clubs will probably try [Sunderland for Gelhardt and Luton for Drameh],” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“Gelhardt is coming up against Bamford, Rodrigo and Rutter, who has hardly played. You question what’s going to happen.

“I think Gelhardt’s next move is very dependent on the players who are in the current squad. If Leeds are in the Championship, he’s proved he can do it at that level.