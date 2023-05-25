News you can trust since 1873
Pundit states Sunderland will 'probably' try to sign Leeds United man during transfer window

The latest Sunderland AFC-related transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web.

By James Copley
Published 25th May 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read

Ex-England international Paul Robinson has predicted that Sunderland will try to sign former loanee Joe Gelhardt during the summer transfer window.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined the Black Cats during the January transfer window and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs, ultimately losing against Luton Town over two legs.

“I think both clubs will probably try [Sunderland for Gelhardt and Luton for Drameh],” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“Gelhardt is coming up against Bamford, Rodrigo and Rutter, who has hardly played. You question what’s going to happen.

“I think Gelhardt’s next move is very dependent on the players who are in the current squad. If Leeds are in the Championship, he’s proved he can do it at that level.

“He’s a good young player who has a part to play at Leeds United. If Leeds stay up, a further loan could be an option for another year of development.”

