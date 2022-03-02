Johnson was sacked in January after a 6-0 thrashing away from home to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The ex-Bristol City boss was replaced by Alex Neil after Sunderland explored the possibility of bringing Roy Keane back to the club.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: "I've got nothing but admiration for Alex Neil and I'm pretty sure if he's given the time he'll be a success at Sunderland. I still feel that they made a mistake and they made an error in sacking Lee Johnson. They reacted to a shocking loss with a little bit of panic, I felt.

Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

"I think the following three games will be the reason why they cannot reach the top two. They lost at home to Doncaster, they lost away at Cheltenham and drew away at AFC Wimbledon.

"You've got some really, really good teams in good form. MK Dons have won the last three, Sheffield Wednesday are flying again, even if they do get in the play-offs, It's going to be a tough ask for Sunderland to get promoted.

"Look, positivity, to go away and win 3-0 at Wigan has to give you confidence, it has to be a shot in the arm. They have to take self belief from that. If they can maintain that form, there's no question they'll be in the play-offs and they will be a danger to others in the play-offs."

