Pundit reveals why ex-Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur ace 'loves' Sunderland

The former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur youth has been one of the star players for Sunderland following their long-awaited return to the Championship.

And he has won praise from Harte, who has been impressed with the wideman, with Mowbray also highlighting him as a key threat earlier this week.

Speaking to Bet365, Harte said: “That youngster has incredible talent. He’s still only young. He left Leeds and went to Tottenham and didn’t get the opportunities that he probably deserved when he was there.

Sunderland forward Jack Clarke.

"But in football you’ve got to dust yourself off and I think he’s gone to the right club, where he’s getting loved, he’s getting looked after, and the performances that he’s put in so far this season have been brilliant. Hopefully he can continue to do that for the club.

“Yeah, he loves it at Sunderland. I think Tony will be very good for Jack as well, because he takes time to talk to the players, tries to get inside their heads and makes them feel special.

"That’s why I think Tony is a great fit for Sunderland. Especially with all the other young lads and young players that are there as well.”

Clarke missed the midweek trip to Huddersfield Town through suspension.

Boss Mowbray said earlier this week: “Jack Clarke has been one of those players, he has been a real threat for us this year and we have to find a solution. I'm sure our supporters understand where we are at this moment, I know that they want to win every game and we aim to do that, but it's another big player unavailable,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunderland will be backed by an away following of 2,200 fans at Birmingham City next week.

The club has announced tickets for the Championship fixture – the final one before the World Cup break – have now sold out.

Within an hour of the tickets going on general sale, the remaining tickets had been snapped up.