The Trinidad and Tobago international played for Sunderland for three seasons between 2007 and 2010, with his good form at the Stadium of Light leading to reported £12million Liverpool links.

Green – who played for West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, England and others during a stellar career – has compared Jones to Manchester City’s Haaland, who ha taken the Premier League by storm this season.

The Norwegian ace has netted 17 league goals in just 11 top-flight appearances so far this campaign.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I was thinking this afternoon of a player [similar to Harland] and I was trying to think a bit left-field of someone you're playing against and where you're just standing there thinking 'we just do not know what we can do against him,’” Green said on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“The name that came to me, and it was only one game, and he's not a Premier League all-time great but it was Kenwyne Jones when he played for Sunderland. You stood there and played against him and just said 'we don't know what to do here'

“We tried to block him off for the crosses - we said, 'you - Lucas Neil, block him off' and he'd knock him over.