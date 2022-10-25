Pundit compares ex-Sunderland and Stoke City star to goal machine to Erling Haaland
Former Sunderland goal scorer Kenwyne Jones has been compared to Erling Haaland by pundit Rob Green.
The Trinidad and Tobago international played for Sunderland for three seasons between 2007 and 2010, with his good form at the Stadium of Light leading to reported £12million Liverpool links.
Green – who played for West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, England and others during a stellar career – has compared Jones to Manchester City’s Haaland, who ha taken the Premier League by storm this season.
The Norwegian ace has netted 17 league goals in just 11 top-flight appearances so far this campaign.
“I was thinking this afternoon of a player [similar to Harland] and I was trying to think a bit left-field of someone you're playing against and where you're just standing there thinking 'we just do not know what we can do against him,’” Green said on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.
“The name that came to me, and it was only one game, and he's not a Premier League all-time great but it was Kenwyne Jones when he played for Sunderland. You stood there and played against him and just said 'we don't know what to do here'
“We tried to block him off for the crosses - we said, 'you - Lucas Neil, block him off' and he'd knock him over.
“He'd get onto the second [centre] half and knock him over, and just climb up above everybody, he'd climb up above me - sometimes, there's just nothing you can do to stop people.”