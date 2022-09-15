Two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position. Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

However, Davies – speaking on Sky Sports as a pundit – was glowing in his praise for Roberts.

“He has got this ability,” Davies said about his former Derby County teammate. “The thing has always been keeping him fit and at the top of his game.

Patrick Roberts

“Now he has got a run he looked so confident tonight. He didn’t look like a player that hadn’t had many games. I think he liked stepping up and being that main man today.

“There was a couple of times maybe when he should have passed. I think he had a shot from about 30 yards when Pritchard was screaming for it.

“When you have this ability and you are playing for a manager who wants to play plus your playing with other players who are on the same wavelength as you.

"Him and Pritchard. I said when they were in League One they were a cheat code. Here, look at this, he is taking the mick. He doesn’t look like a player who is only scoring his first two league goals this season.