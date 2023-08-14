Pundit admits Newcastle United 'goosebumps' despite being a 'Sunderland guy'
Nedum Onuoha enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Black Cats during the 2010-11 season.
Ex-Sunderland defender Nedum Onuoha has stated that Sandro Tonali's opener at St James's Park for Newcastle United against Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend gave him goosebumps - despite his allegiances to the Black Cats.
Onuha enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Black Cats during the 2010-11 season, helping the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League under Steve Bruce.
The former Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers defender has now retired from playing and regularly features as a pundit and was full of praise for Newcastle United following the Magpies' 5-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.
"Even though I played for Sunderland, seeing Tonali score so early in what is a big game in front of like those 60,000 fans or however many it is," Onuoha responded when asked what his moment of the weekend had been on the BBC's 5 Live Football Daily show.
"He is a passionate person, a passionate player and he will probably want to engage with the fanbase there. What a way to introduce yourself to that part of the world to just step up and bang, volley. 1-0 lead. I am the guy I am him. That gave me goosebumps a little bit.
"Like I say, I am a Sunderland guy so it pains me a little bit but I very much enjoyed that because that was the start of what ended up being a statement win and result.
"Not necessarily a perfect performance but a statement result because everybody said Newcastle got a really tough start to the season and they'll probably struggle this year. And there's a 5-1 in front of your fans."