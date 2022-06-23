PUMA reveal the new EFL match ball to be used by Sunderland & Championship rivals in 2022-23 campaign

After a successful first season as the official match ball supplier, PUMA will once again produce the match ball for all EFL competitions, including the Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.
The ball ‘incorporates the latest technology developed by PUMA, is made of 12 symmetrical panels forming the perfect sphere, with contours between panels enhanced to form deeper channels resulting in perfect ball flight aerodynamics.’
This season’s traditional white ball features the colours of the EFL logo. There is also a high-vis fluorescent yellow version produced for poor visibility conditions, and will be introduced on pitch in November.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: EFL boss concedes permanent deal for Black Cats winger is 'unlikely' with multiple bids rejected
-
2
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's pre-season chances compared to Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom and league rivals
-
3
Sunderland fans urge club not to 'do a Jermain Defoe' as former defender becomes available
-
4
Sunderland transfers: Your new-look starting XI and subs IF reports are accurate - including Everton and Wolves men
-
5
Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City as key fixtures are revealed
There will also be specially designed balls in competition colours for the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.