Loading...

PUMA reveal the new EFL match ball to be used by Sunderland & Championship rivals in 2022-23 campaign

The new PUMA ball for the 2022-23 EFL campaign has been revealed.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:39 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

After a successful first season as the official match ball supplier, PUMA will once again produce the match ball for all EFL competitions, including the Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.

The ball ‘incorporates the latest technology developed by PUMA, is made of 12 symmetrical panels forming the perfect sphere, with contours between panels enhanced to form deeper channels resulting in perfect ball flight aerodynamics.’

This season’s traditional white ball features the colours of the EFL logo. There is also a high-vis fluorescent yellow version produced for poor visibility conditions, and will be introduced on pitch in November.

The new PUMA ball for the 2022-23 EFL campaign has been revealed.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

There will also be specially designed balls in competition colours for the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.

EFLSunderlandLeague OneLeague Two