£8m-rated Sunderland star linked with Leeds United, Bournemouth, Napoli and Aston Villa
Sunderland star Trai Hume is attracting serious transfer interest ahead of this summer's window, according to reports.
Sunday Life Sport have stated that Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Bournemouth are interested alongside Championship clubs Leeds United and Leicester City with Serie A outfit Napoli also keen.
The 22-year-old has cemented himself as a first-team regular for Sunderland since joining the Wearsiders from Linfield in January for a small fee of £150,000.
Hume signed a new deal with Sunderland last year, which will run until the summer of 2027, with an option for a further 12 months
According to the Sunday Life Sport's report. Hume is valued at around £8million, which could lead to a £1.2million windfall for former club Linfield, who are in line for 15 per cent of the transfer fee as part of the deal.
After signing a new deal at the Stadium of Light last year, Hume said: “I am over the moon to sign a new deal. After the season we all had as a team, I felt like being offered a new deal is a good sign from the staff that they want to keep me here.
"I'm still young and I'm certainly looking to play games. Hopefully, we can have another good season but there is lots of work over the summer.”
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Monday afternoon with Hume expected to start the game for interim head coach Mike Dodds as the Black Cats look for back-to-back wins after victory over Cardiff on Good Friday.
