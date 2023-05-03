£6m-rated Sunderland 'target' rules out transfer move after Premier League double

Undav joined the Seagulls from Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise in January 2022 but the striker initially struggled to make an impact on the south coast, leading Sunderland to be linked with a move during the last transfer window.

However, the 26-year-old stayed put at the Amex Stadium and has started to make an impact for Brighton. The German, who signed for Brighton for £6million, scored a brace in the Seagulls' 6-0 win over Wolves at the Amex on Saturday.

Undav has also been heavily linked with a return to Belgium where he spent three seasons with Union SG scoring 45 goals in 68 games but the player has seemingly ruled out a return to Europe.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their sides sixth goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)