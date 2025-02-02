Sunderland have been linked with a new name as details of a £5million transfer deal emerged

The fee Sunderland paid to secure the permanent services of hotshot striker Wilson Isidor has reportedly been revealed.

The striker has scored nine goals since his arrival on loan from Zenit last summer but the deal has now been made permanent, with the Frenchman signing until 2028. After signing on loan last summer, Reports claimed that Sunderland had a £3.5million option to buy the player

However, fresh talk has claimed that Sunderland have €6million (£5.02million) to secure Isidor’s services early after his impressive start to life on Wearside. French outlet Sportune has reported that Sunderland have paid an increased fee and that money will now be owed to Isidor’s former clubs Rennes and AS Monaco.

They write that Rennes will receive around £100,000 from the money paid from Sunderland to Zenit and that Monaco will receive £75,000. That’s because both clubs trained the player between the ages of 12 and 23, meaning they are owed money from any potential sale.

In other news, ESPN have claimed that Sunderland and Newcastle United are rivalling each other for the signing of Linfield’s 17-year-old star Matthew Orr. Their report remarks that Orr is the best Northern Irish talent to emerge since Jonny Evans. The Black Cats signed Trai Hume from Linfield while they were in League One.

Finally, Brighton, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa continue to be linked with a deal for 18-year-old youth international Tommy Watson, who has 18 months on his current deal at Sunderland but is attracting serious interest before Monday’s 11pm deadlime.