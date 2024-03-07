Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amad Diallo has been tipped to leave Manchester United during the summer window.

Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.

Mowbray and Amad enjoyed a close relationship during their time on Wearside together - however, the former has since been sacked and is now manager at Birmingham City whilst undergoing treatment for a health issue.

There had been some speculation, though, that Sunderland could swoop to bring Amad back to the club last January but the move didn't materialise and Amad remained at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

The Black Cats, alongside Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, were credited with an interest in Amad this January after his return to fitness following last summer's injury. However, United kept Amad after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.

Amad, though, has been tipped to leave the club by the local media in Manchester with Samuel Luckhurst stating in the Manchester Evening News: "The winger has been restricted to three substitute appearances since he recovered from a knee injury in late December. If Ten Hag is backed, then Amad might as well pack his bags."