£30m ex-Newcastle United man filmed mocking Sunderland fans after 2-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road
Former Newcastle United favourite Moussa Sissoko was filmed goading Sunderland fans after Saturday’s loss to Watford in the Championship.
The French international midfielder started the game for Tom Cleverley’s side in the middle of the park, with the 35-year-old earning a Man of the Match award for his performance on the day. The Hornets won the game 2-1 goals from Festy Ebosele and Tom Dele-Bashiru cancelling out Wilson Isidor’s strike.
Sissoko, who made 133 appearances for Newcastle United before leaving to join Tottenham for £30million following the Magpies’ relegation in 2016, was roundly booed by Sunderland fans during the game at Vicarage Road given his Tyneside connections.
After the game, however, Sissoko was filmed goading the 2,000-strong Sunderland away end after Watford had secured victory at Vicarage Road. The midfielder joined the club back in 2021 and was part of the side relegated from the Premier League that season.
