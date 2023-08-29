Sunderland target Nazariy Rusyn has delivered a lengthy interview regarding a potential move to the North East during the summer window.

The former Ukraine youth international says he still remains a Zorya player but that a deal to take him to Sunderland is in the pipeline and revealed he will sign a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sport.ua, Rusyn also stated that he has not yet completed a medical although this is expected to take place soon ahead of a rumoured £2.5million deal.

"It is not true," the player said regarding reports he has already signed for Sunderland. "How could I do this when I didn’t even pass the physical at this club? Therefore, I continue to be a Zorya player."

On the potential move to Sunderland, he added: "Yes, as my agent Vadim Shabliy said, there is an agreement that I will legalize business relations with Sunderland for a period of four years with an extension for another season. This option suits me."

Asked when the move will happen, Rusyn said: "On August 29, I have to submit the necessary documents for obtaining an English visa. I hope that soon all the formalities will be completed and it will be possible to gather in England."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Sunderland, he said: "I recently subscribed to the Sunderland club account on Instagram and I have the opportunity to watch the matches of this team. I like the style they play. Now the main thing is to get rid of injury as soon as possible and be ready for a new challenge in my football career."

Rusyn netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their 1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.

Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla last weekend prompting speculation that a move was close - and was again left out of the squad for this weekend's round of fixtures.