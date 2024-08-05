Sunderland’s pre-season came to a conclusion last weekend ahead of this Saturday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City.

Marseille went 1-0 up in the first half at Valley Parade through Faris Moumbagna at Valley Parade on Saturday after Dan Neil lost the ball in the middle of the park. Sunderland hit back after the break after Dennis Cirkin headed home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross.

Half-time substitute Ismael Kone restored Marseille’s lead on the 50-minute mark with a superb finish after Ruben Blanco produced a stunning save to deny Roberts. Nazariy Rusyn, on for Eliezer Mayenda, then won Sunderland a penalty which was dispatched by fellow substitute Adil Aouchiche, who had replaced Jobe. The game finished 2-2.

Leading up to the game, Sunderland concluded a deal for goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu after a successful trial period with the club. The former Stoke City man was present at Valley Parade after his deal. There has also been much transfer talk regarding incomings and outgoings.

Here, we take a look at how Régis Le Bris’ squad could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true incomings and outgoings:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . LB: Dennis Cirkin The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well. | Frank Reid Photo Sales