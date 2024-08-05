Sunderland’s pre-season came to a conclusion last weekend ahead of this Saturday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City.
Marseille went 1-0 up in the first half at Valley Parade through Faris Moumbagna at Valley Parade on Saturday after Dan Neil lost the ball in the middle of the park. Sunderland hit back after the break after Dennis Cirkin headed home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross.
Half-time substitute Ismael Kone restored Marseille’s lead on the 50-minute mark with a superb finish after Ruben Blanco produced a stunning save to deny Roberts. Nazariy Rusyn, on for Eliezer Mayenda, then won Sunderland a penalty which was dispatched by fellow substitute Adil Aouchiche, who had replaced Jobe. The game finished 2-2.
Leading up to the game, Sunderland concluded a deal for goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu after a successful trial period with the club. The former Stoke City man was present at Valley Parade after his deal. There has also been much transfer talk regarding incomings and outgoings.
Here, we take a look at how Régis Le Bris’ squad could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true incomings and outgoings:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.