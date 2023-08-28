£2.5m Sunderland target set for medical and work permit ahead of transfer move

Sunderland are believed to be closing on a deal to sign Nazariy Rusyn, according to reports in Ukraine.

Journalist Igor Semyon is reporting that the Zorya manager mentioned the news that Rusyn is set to leave the club during his post-match presser after the attacker was left out of his squad.

Semyon has also stated that the player is set for a medical at Sunderland and is awaiting a work permit before finalising the details of his move to the North East.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their 1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.

However, Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla last weekend prompting speculation that a move was close - and was again left out of the squad for this weekend's round of fixtures.

Rusyn played in Zorya Lugansk’s first two league games of the season yet manager Nenad Lalatovic said the striker missed the Vorskla game with a minor injury.

Reports in Ukraine have stated that Sunderland have submitted a "final" offer with the said to be between €2million and €3million (£1.7million to £2.5million) and that a move is close. Talk has also suggested that Zorya will receive a 20% sell-on clause.