£2.5m-rated Sunderland target left out of squad amid fresh transfer speculation
The latest transfer gossip from around the web as Sunderland eye additions.
Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn has been left out of the Zora squad amid interest.
Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their 1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.
However, Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla last weekend prompting speculation that a move was close - and was again left out of the squad for this weekend's round of fixtures.
Rusyn played in Zorya Lugansk’s first two league games of the season yet manager Nenad Lalatovic said the striker missed the Vorskla game with a minor injury.
Reports in Ukraine have stated that Sunderland have submitted a "final" offer with the said to be between €2million and €3million (£1.7million to £2.5million) and that a move is close. Talk has also suggested that Zorya will receive a 20% sell-on clause