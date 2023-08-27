Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn has been left out of the Zora squad amid interest.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their 1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla last weekend prompting speculation that a move was close - and was again left out of the squad for this weekend's round of fixtures.

Rusyn played in Zorya Lugansk’s first two league games of the season yet manager Nenad Lalatovic said the striker missed the Vorskla game with a minor injury.