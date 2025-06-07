Sunderland’s return to the Premier League brings with it both celebration and significant challenges as they prepare for a transformative summer transfer window. After years of rebuilding and heartache, the club now finds itself back at the top table of English football, but survival in the top flight will demand smart recruitment.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Régis Le Bris face the task of reshaping a youthful and promising squad into one capable of competing with established Premier League sides week in, week out. Promotion has activated a number of existing financial obligations from previous signings and will raise the bar for incoming targets.

The club must now walk a fine line between maintaining the identity and unity that brought them success, and upgrading key positions with experienced, top-level talent. Players like Enzo Le Fée, whose permanent move from AS Roma was triggered by promotion, will be central to the club’s future, but Sunderland will also need reinforcements across the pitch, particularly in defence and up front.

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract talks with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks, with both players entering the final year of their current deals.

The Black Cats are eager to tie down the influential duo ahead of a busy summer transfer window. Neil, in particular, has attracted long-standing interest from top-flight clubs, with Serie A side AS Roma reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Initial negotiations were put on hold during the latter stages of last season as the club focused on their successful push for promotion. However, Speakman has stressed that while there’s no sense of panic around the talks, securing the futures of both players remains a priority as Sunderland gear up for life back in the Premier League.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level. There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:

1 . IN: Luis Malagon Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country. As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Patterson The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Simon Moore Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid Photo Sales