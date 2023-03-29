News you can trust since 1873
£20million-rated striker that Sunderland fans want delivers transfer update amid Leeds United links

Victor Gyokeres has scored twice against Sunderland this season and would be a dream signing for many Black Cats fans.

By James Copley
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

However, the Swedish international looks destined for the Premier League with clubs like Everton and Leeds United interested in the striker, who has netted 18 times in the Championship next season.

The 24-year-old, however, was quick to quash the transfer talk when Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen questioned the striker on reports linking him with a potential move this summer. Gyokerers, who is rated at around £20million, responded: “It’s just rumours. We’ll see what happens this summer.

"I’m trying not to get any information about it right now. I want to focus on the matches [for Coventry]. Then you can take it. There is no transfer window now. So it feels a bit unnecessary to put energy into it now.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland player Dan Ballard (l) challenges Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Neil Warnock talks Chuba Akpom

Neil Warnock has praised Michael Carrick for getting the best out of Cuba Akpom, whom he worked with during his time at Middlesbrough.

“I think you have to give Michael credit,” the Huddersfield Town boss said to the Northern Echo.

“I am surprised, yeah. Chuba up-front didn’t work hard enough and didn’t do the right things for the team for me. But where Michael is playing him now is fantastic. Some of his finishing has been as good as any in the world, one or two of the goals.

“He’s a nice lad. He was alright for me. I was disappointed in his performances but Michael has found that area for him and you wouldn’t swap him for the world now.”

