£200k ex-Sunderland man stays put on deadline day despite wanting League One exit

Former Sunderland defender Denver Hume remained at Portsmouth on deadline day despite both player and club being open to an exit from Fratton.

The left-back had been the subject of transfer enquiries during the window and had been told that he was free to leave the club.

Hume Sunderland for Portsmouth back in 2022 for a fee of £200k but has struggled with injury issues was placed on the transfer list by the League One club.

The Portsmouth News reports that Pompey were hopeful of finally offloading out-of-favour Hume on deadline day amid previous interest from Port Vale and Swindon.

However, a deal did not materialise which means Hume swill stay at Fratton Park with first-team opportunities limited at Portsmouth.

The Academy of Light graduate was was keen for a move occur to restart a career which has stalled significantly since leaving Sunderland.