The highly-rated former Sunderland striker joined Salford City in League Two during the transfer window...

Former Sunderland starlet Francis Okoronkwo has joined Salford City on loan in League Two.

The attacker was sold to Everton by Sunderland for around £1million back in 2021 with Kristjaan Speakman remarking at the time that the North East club were disappointed to lose the player while they were still in League One.

Sunderland lost several graduates years over that period including Joe Hugill and Logan Pye, Bali Mumba, Sam Greenwood and Luca Stephenson.

Since making the move to Everton, the 19-year-old has earned a very respectable reputation in Premier League 2 with 10 goals in 39 appearances over the last couple of seasons, including one goal and one assist in two games this season. The player also trained with Sean Dyche’s first-team during the summer.

“I’m buzzing, I came when we played in pre-season. It was a tough opposition and as soon as this was on the cards I thought you know what, it’s a good challenge, I really want to come and play and impress the fans,” Okoronkwo said after joining Salford City on a season-long loan.

“I feel like I’ll fit into the team well, they play good football, obviously I’ve talked to the Gaffer on the phone and he believes in us so I feel like if I can bring my qualities I’ll have a good season.

“I’m not just a big striker, I like to get on the ball, I like to get other people involved. I’m not just going to score goals I’m going to try and assist, I’m going to try and play for the team, obviously graft and see where it gets us.”