15 players have officially left Sunderland this morning after their contracts expired

Bradley Dack and Corry Evans have now officially left Sunderland after their contracts expired today.

Evans made 67 appearances across three seasons at the club having joined from Blackburn Rovers, and was an integral part of the side that won promotion from League One and then stabilised in the Championship. He departs after recently recovering from a major ACL injury.

Evans is one of four members of the senior squad who have left as their contracts came to an end this summer, with also Dack departing after an injury-hit campaign at the club. The former Blackburn Rovers man spent just one season at the Stadium of Light and was rumoured to be one of the Black Cats’ higher earners on around £15k-per-week.

Jack Diamond will leave after Sunderland opted not to take up the year-long extension on his current deal following a loan at Carlisle United. The winger has now joined Stockport County. Fellow academy graduate Ellis Taylor has also departed today. Taylor was an integral part of the under-21 side that made it to the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

Youth players Ben Creamer, Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie, Michael Spellman and Thomas Chiabi have all also now officially left Sunderland with contracts expiring on June 30.