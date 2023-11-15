The former Sunderland midfielder's professionalism has once again been called in to question.

Former Sunderland flop Didier Ndong has landed himself in hot water with his international team.

Ndong signed for Sunderland while they were still a Premier League club under David Moyes, on a five-year contract, for a club-record transfer fee of around £13.6 million.

After Sunderland's double relegation to League One, Ndong failed to report to the club's training ground as expected and missed pre-season, resulting in his sacking by then-owner Stewart Donald.

Ndong, who is now 29, plays for Saudi side Al-Riyadh and was recently called up to represent his country Gabon during the upcoming set of international fixtures taking place around the globe.

However, the 42-cap midfielder failed to turn up to international duty on time despite the Gabon authorities arranging travel arrangements for the player.

In a statement to the public, the Gabon Federation questioned Ndong's respect and dignity for his national team.

The statement read: "In view of the new paradigm based on discipline and out of respect for the whole group present in Bongoville, has decided to send Mr Didier Ndong back to his club.

"This approach is aimed at prioritizing the national team as an institution, placing it above any personal considerations.

"Henceforth, only Gabonese individuals who demonstrate patriotism, respect for the team, and a commitment to defending the values of the republic with dignity will be selected to represent the national team."