Sunderland have been linked with several deals in recent weeks but head coach Régis Le Bris says the club are facing heavy competition as they bid to add more firepower in the final third.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night, Le Bris praised the performance of his team but admitted that they are still not yet clinical enough in the race for promotion.

The Sunderland head coach admitted that he was looking for a player who could play a part in the search for more cutting-edge but hinted that competition was fierce.

Le Bris said: "It's possible, but I think many teams in the Championship and other leagues are searching for this player who can make a difference. We need a bit more depth in our squad at the top of the pitch. It's an option for us, but we'll see in the next two weeks before the end of the transfer window."

Sunderland's first January signing, Enzo Le Fée, made his full debut in the 0-0 draw with Burnley and Le Bris said he was pleased with what he saw from the French midfielder.

Playing in a left-wing role, Le Fée almost produced a superb assist for Wilson Isidor after some brilliant individual play, but the striker struck the post with his effort.

"I think it was good," Le Bris said.

"He was really well connected with the team out of possession. That's important because away you have to be clever and connected with your teammates, and face with the opposition qualities. He did well.

"And with the ball he's able to play under pressure so he can make difficult situations very well. I think he showed some good qualities. It's just the beginning but I'm very confident for the future."

With that in mind and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at how Le Bris’ starting XI and subs bench if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true:

