One of the biggest stories doing the rounds at the present moment in time concerns the future of Jordan Henderson, with the Black Cats academy graduate reportedly looking to seal a move away from Ajax in January due to a lack of playing time. To that end, Sunderland are among those who are being touted for a potential swoop, with The Sun suggesting that a return to the Stadium of Light “could be on the cards”.

Addressing the prospect of Henderson returning to Sunderland earlier this week, ex-Black Cats striker Darren Bent said: “Going back to Sunderland makes sense. That’s his club. That’s where he started. That’s where I played with him. The fans would love him as well, and he’s had an unbelievable career. When you look back, what he’s won, what he’s done for England. He’s had an incredible career.”

But if all these rumours were to come true, then how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI, and bench, below...

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . LB: Dennis Cirkin Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Trai Hume Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid Photo Sales