Anthony Patterson should stay at Sunderland amid transfer interest from Leicester City and Wolves, according to former player turned pundit Carlton Palmer.

The stopper, who rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light, played every game of Sunderland's 46-game regular season and the two play-off ties against Luton Town but should remain on Wearside amid interest elsewhere says Palmer.

"Anthony Patterson, the young, talented goalkeeper at Sunderland, is attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Wolves and Leicester," Palmer told Football League World.

"Anthony's come out and said he's in no rush to leave Sunderland, he is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2026.

"Sunderland were narrowly beaten by Luton in the play-offs, but Patterson is 23 and first-choice at a massive club in Sunderland, so for me the right decision is to stay put."

Patterson, rated at around £10million, is said to be willing to snub interest from Leicester City and Wolves and put pen-to-paper on a new contract at the Stadium of Light,

The goalkeeper's chances of being involved in this summer's U21 European Championships were also given a significant boost recently after he was named in England's pre-tournament camp amid reported interest from Leicester City and Wolves.