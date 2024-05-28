Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The soon-to-be former Sunderland player has posted an emotional message to fans

Ellis Taylor has posted an emotional farewell to Sunderland fans before leaving the club next month.

The Black Cats have opted not to extend the defender’s contract at the Academy of Light after a 12-year stay at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Hartlepool-born player captained Sunderland’s under-21s side to a memorable and impressive Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Taylor netted a brilliant hat-trick in the semi-final against Reading.

The Young Black Cats weren’t quite able to lift the trophy as they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the final, with Taylor once again captaining the team.

“Well yesterday was my last game in a Sunderland shirt after 12 years at the club,” Taylor, who joined the club at the under-9s level said: “Unfortunate with the way the game went but so proud and honoured to have been apart and captained this team.

“I would just like to thank everyone at the club for the help, support and hard work they have shown to me over my time at the club. Had some very difficult moments during my time on and off the pitch and I will forever be grateful of the way the club helped me get through them moments. The club has been a massive part to making me the player and person I am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad