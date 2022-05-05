The Black Cats are on a 13-match unbeaten run heading into Friday’s first leg at the Stadium of Light, with over 40,000 tickets sold for the fixture on Wearside.

This is the third time in four seasons that Sunderland have ended up in the League One play-offs, yet their form going into the fixtures is much better compared to previous campaigns.

When asked how the team is feeling ahead of Friday’s match, Gooch, who has been at Sunderland since 2012, told the club’s website: “Confident. Obviously we’ve been on a good run to finish the season.

“It’s a bit different to other seasons when we have gone into the play-offs sort of petering out a little bit so we are looking forward to it.

“I think we have played some really good football at times as well and at this stage of the season it’s about results. These next two games are going to be the exact same.

“I’ve been desperate to achieve promotion out of this league for the club and hopefully we can get this one over the line.”

