Promising Sunderland striker signs new contract

Promising Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson has signed a new contract, the Echo understands.

The 20-year-old penned the new one-year deal before he joined Scottish side Falkirk on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Nelson, who had a loan spell at Hartlepool United last season, was due to be out of contract this summer but has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Sunderland.

Nelson has made four appearances for Falkirk since joining on loan on New Year’s Day and while he is yet to score, his performances - and non-stop workrate - have impressed.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley, speaking after a recent win over Morton, said: “Nelson is a handful, he probably should have scored.

“He had some good opportunities. But I tell you what he goes out there and works centre-backs. He takes the ball in and keeps it.”

The Echo has learned Nelson, who also had a loan spell at Harrogate Town this season, signed a new one-year deal before heading north for his latest loan spell.

The striker is well regarded within Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 set-up at Sunderland.

Earlier this month, Nelson told The Falkirk Herald: “I’ll always fight, I’ll always put myself about and try to do something to affect the match.

“Every loan is an experience and I need to take as much as I can from them to further my career.

“Hartlepool was my first move, in League Two, and I was buzzing to get out there and do what I needed to do.

“It didn’t work out how I wanted – I damaged my medial ligament in my knee after four games so that was my season over.

“Then I spent some time at Harrogate because I needed a physical challenge as well as senior football and it worked wonders.

“When I got back I was a lot more physical in myself and caught the eye of Falkirk, so it did well for me,” added Nelson, who is yet to feature for Sunderland’s first team.