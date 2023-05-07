And here’s what Preston boss Ryan Lowe has had to say about today’s fixture:

“It’s a massive game. It’s not just one where we think we can have our flip flops on and think we’re on the beach. No chance.

“It’s the last game of the season, we want to send the fans home happy with something to say ‘ok, can we go a little bit better next season.’

“I want the players to go out with a bang but ultimately we know there’s a good team in Sunderland standing in our way, and we’ve got to make sure we’re on it because they’re trying to get into the play-offs.