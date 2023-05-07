News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
17 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
23 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Preston North End vs Sunderland injury news: 8 out and 2 doubts for crucial Championship clash - gallery

Tony Mowbray has had more than his share of selection headaches this season and will have plenty big names missing for Saturday’s crucial match at Deepdale.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 5th May 2023, 20:02 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Saturday’s match away to Preston North End is quite literally a ‘must win’ for Sunderland if they are going to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

The Black Cats not only need to claim all three points on the final day of the regular season but hope that Millwall are unable to beat Blackburn Rovers and that West Brom don’t also win against Swansea by enough goals to overtake them. It’s going to be a nervous and thrilling day across the division for sure.

Both sides have injury problems to contend with going into the game at Deepdale and Tony Mowbray has had more than his share to contend with for the past few months. Here are all the outs and doubts for both sides:

OUT

1. Dan Ballard (Sunderland)

OUT

Photo Sales
OUT

2. Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

OUT

Photo Sales
OUT

3. Corry Evans (Sunderland)

OUT

Photo Sales
OUT

4. Aji Alese (Sunderland)

OUT

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston North EndSunderlandTony Mowbray