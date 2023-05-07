Tony Mowbray has had more than his share of selection headaches this season and will have plenty big names missing for Saturday’s crucial match at Deepdale.

Saturday’s match away to Preston North End is quite literally a ‘must win’ for Sunderland if they are going to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

The Black Cats not only need to claim all three points on the final day of the regular season but hope that Millwall are unable to beat Blackburn Rovers and that West Brom don’t also win against Swansea by enough goals to overtake them. It’s going to be a nervous and thrilling day across the division for sure.

Both sides have injury problems to contend with going into the game at Deepdale and Tony Mowbray has had more than his share to contend with for the past few months. Here are all the outs and doubts for both sides:

1 . Dan Ballard (Sunderland) OUT Photo Sales

2 . Ross Stewart (Sunderland) OUT Photo Sales

3 . Corry Evans (Sunderland) OUT Photo Sales

4 . Aji Alese (Sunderland) OUT Photo Sales