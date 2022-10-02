Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe delivered this verdict on draw with 'fantastic' Sunderland
Ryan Lowe said he felt Preston North End deserved to win against a 'fantastic' Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats dominated possession and had twice as many shots as their opponents, but were forced to clear two set plays off their goal line.
“We were unlucky not to come away with three points," Lowe said.
"I'm definitely not frustrated in terms of the performance. Yeah, we're frustrated in terms of goals but we can't let that manifest.
"I've said to the group that we need to keep believing, keep doing the right things.
"We've come to Sunderland against a fantastic team, the way they play, the fanbase. Albeit I thought our fans were fantastic, the 3,000 of them were singing right along and quietened the Sunderland fans for a bit which they won't like me saying.
"Overall I'm pleased. We got in some good areas, we've had a couple cleared off the line, a header, Ched had a shot saved off the 'keeper.
"The chances are there, I think we had eight chances today and five of them are on target. It was nearly the perfect away performance, if we had got the three points.
“There’s not many teams that will come here and take three points, especially with the crowd. The way they play, they interchange the ball with players, fantastic, and you can see, they’re throwing the kitchen sink at it.
“One thing we did do is we withstood every bit of pressure they put on us."
Preston next face West Brom at home on Wednesday night.