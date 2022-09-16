Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe aiming for play-off spot ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland are next in action against Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the Championship, and then face Preston North End on October 1.

The Black Cats are flying high in the play-off places following a 3-0 win at Reading on Wednesday with two strikes from Patrick Roberts and a stunning team goal finished off by Jack Clarke.

Preston are currently in12th position in the Championship ahead of their next fixture against league leaders Sheffield United at Deepdale.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Lowe’s side have only conceded two goals so far this season. However, they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, only scoring three times but Preston’s boss is pleased with his side’s campaign so far.

"I think some fans, pundits or media outlets want loads of goals,” Lowe said. “I remember Arsenal's Invincibles were called boring Arsenal but they were winning games of football 1-0, keeping the back door shut. We don't see it as that.

"We'll look after 10 games at one we can do better, like we did after five, and we're always learning on a daily basis what we need to do.

"What the group is doing defensively is phenomenal. In the Cardiff game we didn't play well at all, the Birmingham game when I've looked at it back we were good but missed opportunities.

"I don't think there have been any other poor games. Even Tuesday night, we were excellent out of possession, we just weren't excellent in possession but we had a very good team standing in our way. You have to give credit to the opposition teams."

Lowe added: “Keeping the ball out of your net is one of your strong points. If you can keep 17 or 18 clean sheets, obviously you have to be scoring goals and picking up points, it more or less guarantees you get into the play-offs - and we have seven already.