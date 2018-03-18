Preston North End boss on victory over Sunderland and plight of Black Cats

Preston North End boss Alex Neil admits it is a "shame" to see Sunderland in the position they are.

Two goals in 13 second-half minutes put the Lilywhites in command against Sunderland, bottom and heading for League One.

Neil was delighted with his own’s sides performance, one which condemned Sunderland to another home defeat.

Neil said: "It’s hard for me to comment on Sunderland, I don’t know the ins and outs of what goes on behind closed doors, it’s a big stadium and a big club and it’s a shame the position they’re in right now.

"Everyone wants the big clubs to show what they can do and Chris [Coleman] is working really hard to change things round here.

"I’d seen Chris Coleman’s comments before the game about us being a long ball team and I found that quite amusing to be honest."

Neil has challenged his players to go and achieve something after putting themselves in with a fantastic chance of a top-six spot, Preston within two points of sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

Neil added: "We’re mixing it with some big teams at the top, we’re in a fantastic position and in good form. We played better last week against Fulham and lost and we’ve moved on considerably since the start of the season.

"The aim now is to try to achieve something. I’m very pleased, our main aim was to come and try to win the game.

"The only frustration is that it could and should have been a bigger winning margin. Both sets of players deserve credit because the conditions were so testing. We played very well."