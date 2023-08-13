Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe praised his players for 'finding a way to win' after they condemned Sunderland to their second loss of the Championship campaign.

North End took a first-half lead when Mads Frokjaer saw his effort strike Will Keane and deflect into the net, before the forward got on the scoresheet himself following Jack Clarke's penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland dominated possession and produced both more shots and more shots on target, but Lowe said his side had defended their box as well as they knew they would have to do against players such as Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

"It was a bit nerve wrecking I must say, but it was entertaining," Lowe said.

""We were a bit different I think and a bit more dogged in our defending and stopping at source. They have got some good players haven't they, but we felt if we could deal with that we'd always have opportunities to score goals - which we did. Overall, pleased with the performance.

"We'd have liked to play a bit more football but sometimes it is just winning games early doors. We are down to the bare bones and until we get a full strength squad back, we've just got to find ways to win and that's what we did today - we found a way to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew they were going to get down the sides. We didn't want them coming inside and putting one in the top corner, like they can do - Clarke, Roberts and Ba. We had to deal with it when it came into the box and I thought the defenders were outstanding. That is what you have to do against good teams.

"If we keep defending like that and putting our bodies on the line, that is how you deal with problems and defend. And then what we do in possession will help us further down the line. The players take all credit, because they listen to the instructions we give them.

"You've got to be horrible sometimes haven't you? We've just said it in there that we've got to make this [ground] horrible, like when we go to places and you can't get a sniff of the ball, with tackles being thrown at you and boos from the crowd. That is what we've got to be - a bit uglier than we've ever been.

"The fans were fantastic. Not many fans can blow Sunderland away in terms of singing, but at 2-1 when we were under a bit of pressure . . . my ears are still pinging now. We know we've got to all stick together and we won't get too carried away. We'll continue to put our game plans together. If we have to be dogged and ugly then so be it. If there is times we can play football and open teams up then we'll do it. Whichever way you do it, it's finding a way to win."