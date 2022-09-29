Preston handed major injury boost with ex-Sunderland target available to Ryan Lowe
Preston manager Ryan Lowe has been handed an injury boost ahead of this Saturday’s Championship clash with Sunderland.
The Black Cats are in action against the Lilywhites at the Stadium of Light on October 1 and then play Blackpool at home the following Tuesday after the international break.
However, Preston are set to be boosted by the return of former Liverpool attacking midfielder Woodburn. but an injury to young forward Mikey O’Neill will keep him out of the game.
Lowe said: “There's only young Mikey who has a slight abductor problem but other than that we have a fully fit squad to pick from which is the first time in a while. It's good, it's why you have a squad. Selection headaches all round.
"Ben is fine, he just rolled his ankle. We expected it to be a little bit worse when he first came off against Coventry City, it was a little bit loose, but it's all fine. It's healed well, he's trained well for the last week and he's ready to go. He was back in last week, since last Tuesday. He's had about four or five days training now.”
Sunderland were linked with a loan move for Wooburn back in 2018 when Sunderland were in the Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.
However, the loan never materialised and Sunderland were relegated to League One while Woodburn went on loan to Sheffield United, making eight appearances for Chris Wilder’s side.