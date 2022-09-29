The Black Cats are in action against the Lilywhites at the Stadium of Light on October 1 and then play Blackpool at home the following Tuesday after the international break.

However, Preston are set to be boosted by the return of former Liverpool attacking midfielder Woodburn. but an injury to young forward Mikey O’Neill will keep him out of the game.

Lowe said: “There's only young Mikey who has a slight abductor problem but other than that we have a fully fit squad to pick from which is the first time in a while. It's good, it's why you have a squad. Selection headaches all round.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End speaks during a Sky Sports TV interview after the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on September 13, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"Ben is fine, he just rolled his ankle. We expected it to be a little bit worse when he first came off against Coventry City, it was a little bit loose, but it's all fine. It's healed well, he's trained well for the last week and he's ready to go. He was back in last week, since last Tuesday. He's had about four or five days training now.”

Sunderland were linked with a loan move for Wooburn back in 2018 when Sunderland were in the Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.